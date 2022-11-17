Forever and always? Bachelor in Paradise couple Serene Russell and Brandon Jones fell in love at first sight when season 8 premiered on September 27. But did they stay together and get married in the end? Keep reading to see spoilers about whether Serene and Brandon officially tied the knot!

Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Serene and Brandon Married?

It appears the happy couple have not formally wed yet. However, they had the chance to exchange vows on the last day of BiP, according to Reality Steve.

“On final day, Jesse told them he was ordained and asked them if they wanted to get married right there [sic],” the blogger wrote via Twitter on November 5. “So, BiP ends with a cliffhanger whether they get married or not.”

Reality Steve then reported spoilers from the BiP reunion special, noting that Serene and Brandon “come out and say they didn’t [get married], just still engaged.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Are Serene Russell and Brandon Jones Still Together?

Even though they’re not married yet, fans are dying to find out if this duo are still engaged and set to tie the knot in the future.

Fortunately, it appears that the Bachelor Nation stars are still going strong, which may come as no surprise to die-hard fans who have been following the pair’s effortless love story.

Viewers watched each rose ceremony go flawlessly between Serene and Brandon. The happy pair notably haven’t had any drama brew between them like some of their costars experienced, such as fellow contestants Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo.

Serene and Brandon follow each other on Instagram, which is likely a positive sign that they are still together. Also, Serene shared a sweet photo with her man on October 11.

“You make me feel deserving of all the things that I want,” the former Bachelor season 26 contestant captioned the post, in which Brandon was seen hugging her.

Who Are Serene Russell and Brandon Jones?

While some fans first met the lovebirds on the beach in BiP, they aren’t new to reality TV!

Viewers were introduced to Serene during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2022. After the elementary school teacher was eliminated during hometown dates, the ABC personality reflected on her split from Clayton.

“My time on the show has for sure impacted how I will date in the future because, before, I thought I was being so open in dating, but watching it back on TV, I realized I had some walls up,” she explained to Bachelor Nation on March 30. “I truly learned so much about myself on this journey, so I have a lot to take with me into dating in the future.”

For Brandon’s part, he starred in season 18 of The Bachelorette, which aired in October 2021. The traveling nurse recruiter finished as Michelle Young’s runner-up.

Although he and Michelle’s romance didn’t last, Brandon noted that he is happy to be friends with her during an interview on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast in late December 2021.

“I will always, always, always love Michelle,” he explained. “The door is open as a friend in a respectful way.”

As for how he preferred to find his soulmate, Brandon noted he wanted his “person” to “choose [him] first.”

“But I can’t be a second option,” he added at the time.