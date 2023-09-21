Ariana Grande is coming clean. “[I’ve] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox,” the singer revealed in Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets” series. “I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so — too much. I just felt like [I was] hiding, you know?”

As a former child star, “being exposed to so many voices at a young age and especially when people have things to say about your appearance […] it’s really hard to know what’s worth hearing or not,” Ariana, 30, explained. “When you’re 17, you don’t really know that yet.”

Now, instead of trying to erase her wrinkles, Ariana’s begun to embrace them. “I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more,” she shared. “I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing.” That said, the pop star noted she hasn’t completely ruled out going under the knife: “Might I get a face-lift in 10 years? I might, yeah!”