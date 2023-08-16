Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner Feel ‘Blessed’ With Baby No. 1

Ashley Olsen is on cloud nine after welcoming her first child with husband Louis Eisner! The couple “feel more blessed” now that baby No. 1 is here and they “couldn’t be happier,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“The news came as quite a surprise — especially since no one even knew Ashley was pregnant in the first place,” the source says. “But Ashley, as well as [her twin sister] Mary-Kate [Olsen], have always tried to keep their private lives private, so this is par for the course.

Apart from Ashley, 37, and Louis, 35, the fashion designer’s family is elated to welcome a new member to their bunch. The source adds that Mary-Kate, 37, and sister Elizabeth Olsen “are [each] ecstatic to be an aunt.”

“They’re spoiling the baby rotten, as are Ashley and Louis,” the insider says of Mary-Kate and Elizabeth, 34, before adding, “This child will want for nothing. Ashley has gone all-out on the nursery, and the baby will have the best designer wardrobe, of course!”

LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, August 14, Life & Style confirmed that Ashley had given birth to her first child. The former Full House child star reportedly kept the news under wraps for months. Though neither she nor Louis have publicly commented on the newest addition to their family, reports surfaced that their child is a baby boy and they named him Otto.

Ashley is known for maintaining a private lifestyle. Over the last several months, the businesswoman has not been spotted in public nor has she publicly acknowledged her baby boy. Even Ashley’s December 2022 wedding with Louis was kept out of the public eye.

Ashley and Louis started dating in 2017 after being friends for several years. They managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight until they were photographed getting close in 2018 while walking through Los Angeles. While they didn’t publicly announce their engagement, Ashley was spotted with a diamond ring on her wedding finger in mid-2019. Nearly two years later, Louis posted his first picture with Ashley to his Instagram account in 2021 while the duo enjoyed a sailing trip with pals.

Before Louis, Ashley was linked to The Hangover and National Treasure actor Justin Bartha for nearly four years. The two reportedly dated from 2007 until they split in 2011. She then moved on with financier Richard Sachs in 2016, but their short-lived relationship ended after five months.

Perhaps the most surprising revelation about Ashley’s dating history was when actor Dax Shepard revealed in February 2022 that he and Ashley had a secret relationship over a decade prior.

“I dated Ashley Olsen,” Dax, 48, said during an episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast. “And she’s just the most wonderful person. She’s fantastic.”