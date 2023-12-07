One day before the finale of The Golden Bachelor season 1, an ex-girlfriend of Gerry Turner’s came forward to reveal the truth about his dating life after his wife Toni’s death, which he claimed was virtually non-existent. The scandal changed the way many viewers saw the bachelor and shook up the franchise’s plans for a Golden Bachelorette spinoff. However, Gerry isn’t the only Bachelor Nation star to have lies exposed.

Brad Womack

His ex-girlfriend claimed they dated on and off during both stints as the Bachelor — in 2007 and 2011 — and that he’d even proposed weeks before his second season!

Jed Wyatt

After giving him her final rose in 2019, Hannah Brown found out the singer-songwriter had a girlfriend — and that he’d done the show to help his career!

Brendan Morais and Pieper James

The former fan favorites became villains for neglecting to reveal they were secretly already coupled up before joining Bachelor in Paradise in 2021.

Bentley Williams

The contestant infamously bashed Bachelorette Ashley Hebert behind her back in 2011, saying he wasn’t “overly attracted to her,” and he’d “rather swim in pee” than marry her.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

While competing for Emily Maynard’s roses in 2012, the race car driver failed to mention he’d had a romance with one of the show’s producers, who was also a friend of hers!

Justin Rego

Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky confronted Justin Rego on camera in 2010 about having a girlfriend, who alleged he’d only gone on the show to get famous.