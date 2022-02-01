Written in partnership with Thomas Herd, Founder of T1 Advertising

Bagatelle Group, The French hospitality brand of luxury restaurants and beach clubs, celebrates the South of France’s joie de vivre and warm spirit with its French Mediterranean fare and festive atmosphere. At Bagatelle, you will feel as though you escaped to the French Riviera to savor delicious Mediterranean flavors. With this new expansion, Bagatelle has conceptualized a new and improved culinary experience that Miami can’t miss!

After a two-year hiatus, the new Miami location is bringing together the glam of the French Riviera with old school, Art Deco Miami. Located in The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, the restaurant is strategically placed on the oceanfront landmark, weaving together many pieces of Miami’s culture and history. Moreover, this Miami location is happening alongside many new reopenings and openings for Bagatelle group including Cabo, Mykonos, Bodrum, Riyadh, and Bahrain.

Regarding the menu, Bagatelle is a high-end restaurant that serves dishes like lobster fettuccine, a caviar selection, and the chef’s signature truffle pizza. Additionally, the bar also stocks an extensive roster of wine, and there are many signature cocktails and mocktails that are hand-crafted with fresh and seasonal fruits.

This St. Tropez-inspired restaurant has been missed in Miami, and so many Miami natives and travelers are excited for the reopening of famed Bagatelle Miami. Just in time for the new year, this location will bring an amazing experience to South Beach dining and nightlife.To learn more about the menu, call them at (305) 704-3900, and they are open Tuesday through Saturday 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.