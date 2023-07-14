See the Stars’ Best Looks From the London Premiere of ‘Barbie’! Margot Robbie, Nicola Coughlan, More

It’s fantastic! The Barbie movie is premiering around the world, and made its way to London on Wednesday, July 12. The stars pulled out all the stops, channeling iconic Mattel-inspired looks and rocking varying hues of pink – the perfect cherry on the top of the Greta Gerwig ice cream.

Star Margot Robbie, for one, continued to pull from her iconic press and premiere tour look book and donned a stunning pink strapless gown and white gloves, channeling the Enchanted Evening Barbie doll. Ryan Gosling, meanwhile, embraced his inner Ken and wore a mint green suit, rocking his grown out blonde dye job and looking very suave while doing so.

Costar Will Ferrell, meanwhile, made a rare outing with his entire family for the premiere, sporting a wide smile as he posed with wife Viveca Paulin and their sons Magnus, Mattias and Axel. And, giving fans such a tease for the impending season, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan slayed in her figure-hugging dress.

Keep scrolling to see photos of celebrities at the London Barbie premiere!