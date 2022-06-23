In love! Actress Beanie Feldstein got engaged to her longtime girlfriend, Bonnie-Chance Roberts. Who is her new fiancée? Keep reading to learn more!

Who Is Bonnie-Chance Roberts?

The U.K. native hails from Liverpool, England. She attended the University of Birmingham, where she graduated from in 2013. Beanie has fully embraced her fiancée’s home country since the beginning of their romance.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“She made it across the pond,” Beanie captioned a photo of her and Bonnie-Chance in October 2018.

What Is Bonnie-Chance Roberts’ Job?

Bonnie-Chance is very successful in the movie business. Upon graduating from college, she was “lucky enough to land her first job as an assistant to producer Debra Hayward,” who was working on the Oscar-winning film Les Miserables at the time, according to Bonnie-Chance’s London Screenwriters Festival bio.

One year later, Bonnie-Chance and Debra joined forces with Alison Owen and production executive Michael Winter to form Monumental Pictures.

“A small team of four, Bonnie now works across film and television and is responsible the development and production needs of the company as well as assisting both Debra and Alison,” her bio reads.

Monumental Pictures is known for their work on films How to Build a Girl, Cats, Mary Queen of Scots and more.

How Did Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts Meet?

The pair met while making How to Build a Girl, a film adaptation of author Caitlin Moran’s book. Beanie had the starring role while Bonnie-Chance worked as the film’s producer. The flick came out in theaters in 2019, but it appears their relationship began in 2018.

Beanie admitted she was unlucky in love before sparking a romance with Bonnie-Chance. Once they got together, the Booksmart star said she finally understood “why people write songs” about love.

“Not to sound flippant, but I was in love with her and all of her, and she’s a woman,” the Lady Bird star told Teen Vogue at the time. “That’s not scaring me or deterring me. And it wasn’t just women in general — it was her specifically.”

It’s clear Beanie is head over heels in love with her fiancée. When Bonnie-Chance turned 30 in 2020, the Impeachment: American Crime Story actress gushed over “the most remarkable human ever to exist” in a sweet Instagram tribute.

“I’m pretty convinced you’re actually made of magic,” Beanie wrote about “the girl with the warmest heart, the most expansive imagination and the most exceptional brain.” Her partner responded, “I love you bubba cheek.”

The two announced their engagement on June 23, 2022. “I do, Bon,” Beanie captioned Instagram photos of her fiancée getting down on one knee.