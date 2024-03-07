Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like us, then you probably change your handbags as much as you change your outfits. Switching up styles is so fun and stylish, but it can usher in a world of problems like misplacing your cards and identification. It’s so easy to put all of your things in one bag today and wind up rushing out of the house tomorrow with a new tote… without your essentials. We’ve definitely been there before.

A compact wallet is the solution to constantly misplacing necessities like your ID or debit card. You can keep all of your most important items in one place. Best of all? These options tend to be sleek enough to fit in varying handbag sizes. Don’t want to splurge on a pricey designer find? Right now, you can snag a bestselling wallet for just $12 on Amazon!

Naturally, a functional design is one of the standout features. It comes equipped with six card slots, one cash slot, one zipper coin pocket and one ID window. Not only does this wallet keep your items in one place, but it is equipped with advanced RFID secure technology to protect against electronic pickpocketing from unauthorized scans from RFID scanners and readers.

Shoppers can snag this wallet in 39 different shades. Shades like blue navy, grey deep and black are ideal for fashionistas who like classic shades. Shoppers with a bright palette will love hues like yellow, light blue and grass green. There’s even a cute sunflower option that’s perfect for spring!

Over 43,000 customers have reviewed this Amazon bestseller. If you think that’s something, more than 33,000 shoppers left perfect five-star ratings. “I wanted a warm grey small wallet and this was perfect,” one reviewer shared. “The leather is a very nice quality and it is soft and smooth. The stitching is quality and the gold zipper looks nice. It is very small and compact but holds all my credit cards, ID and some cash and coins. It is perfect for my use and I love the color,” they added.

Whether you’re looking for a new accessory or gifting a friend notorious for losing their ID, this compact wallet is a great place to start. Shop this bestseller while it’s still on sale for just $12!

