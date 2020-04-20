2020 seems to be the year for epic reunions! Big Time Rush was the latest act to virtually reunite while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. All four members — Logan Henderson, 30, Carlos PenaVega, 30, Kendall Schmidt, 29, and James Maslow, 29, — joined forces for the first time in six years during a video call, which was shared on the band’s official Twitter account on Monday, April 20.

“What’s up everybody? It has been a minute. It’s been a hot minute since we’ve all been together,” James began before the rest of the band burst out in laughter. “It froze. Do it again,” they said collectively. Then, James resumed and each of the guys shared a sweet message for their fans.

Berenice Bautista/AP/Shutterstock

“It’s been a little while since we all got together, so we wanted to jump on this little virtual hangout and say hi and wish everybody well,” he continued. “I hope you’re all staying healthy during this crazy time.”

Kendall then chimed in, “It’s a great time to stay connected, like we are, and I think it’s a great time to reach out to friends and family. Check in and make sure everyone’s doing OK.”

Logan urged fans to stay indoors. “Stay safe. Remember to practice a little bit more love and compassion right now at a time we need it most,” he said.

Carlos concluded the video by reassuring the band’s adoration for their fans. “Guys, we are in this together. We love you guys so much. Spread that love, spread that aloha, and who knows? A lot to look forward to in the end. See you guys soon!”

Fans ~rushed~ to reply, expressing their excitement over the sweet reunion and coming up with theories. “‘A LOT TO LOOK FORWARD TO AT THE END OF THIS’ EXCUSE ME SIRS. WHAT,” tweeted one person.

“‘See you guys soon.’ Does this mean we should be expecting new music from you guys?!?” wrote another. “April, the fourth month. Big Time Rush … Fourth album. I hope so,” replied a third. We’re rooting for this — big time!