Billie Eilish Wears Ceasefire Pin on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Making a statement. Billie Eilish wore a red “Artists for Ceasefire” pin on the Oscars 2024 red carpet on Sunday, March 10, to show her support for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The “What Was I Made For?” singer, 22, wore a black and white schoolgirl-inspired look featuring a plaid skirt, a blazer, white socks and Mary Jane shoes. She added a pop of color with an important message to her look in the form of a red pin from the organization Artists4Ceasefire on her lapel.

According to a press release from Artists4Ceasefire, which is a collective of musicians, actors and advocates, the pin “symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.”

The group’s campaign began in October 2023 with an open letter to President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress demanding an “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”

“We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians,” the letter read.

Billie’s brother, FINNEAS, also wore a pin to the awards show in Los Angeles, as well as Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef and more.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

“We’re calling for immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine,” Ramy, 32, told Variety on the red carpet. “It’s a universal message of, ‘Let’s stop killing kids. Let’s not be part of more war.’ No one has ever looked back at war and thought a bombing campaign was a good idea. To be surrounded by so many artists who are willing to lend their voices, the list is growing. A lot of people are going to be wearing these pins tonight. There’s a lot of talking heads on the news, this is a space of talking hearts. We’re trying to have this big beam to humanity.”

Ramy added that a ceasefire is “taking so long,” but “there’s no other route.”

“The president has called for it in the State of the Union,” he continued. “We need to look at ourselves and be honest, if the leadership supposedly thinks that should happen, why has it not happened? That’s what we’re all encouraging everyone to be vocal about.”

Boygenius members Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker were seen wearing the red pins at the 2024 Grammys in February.