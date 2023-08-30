Bradley Cooper doesn’t get hangovers — anymore, that is. On a recent episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the Oscar nominee, 48, revealed that he’s been sober for 19 years.

“I’ve been very lucky,” he admitted.

As a young aspiring actor, Bradley struggled with drugs and alcohol in his 20s, once landing in the hospital after bashing his head into the concrete at a party. But it wasn’t until former roommate Will Arnett sat him down that he realized just how bad things had gotten. “Will took that risk of having that hard conversation with me,” Bradley’s previously said. “That put me on a path of deciding to change my life.”

Since he quit drinking, the actor’s repaid the favor for others in Hollywood, including Brad Pitt, who credits the A Star Is Born star and director with helping him get sober. “Bradley’s a role model to many in the industry,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He just doesn’t brag about it.