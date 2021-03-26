Brandi Glanville Reveals She Had 2nd Degree Burns on Her Face Following Criticism of Her Appearance

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were shocked when star Brandi Glanville looked completely different while appearing on the Wednesday, March 24, episode of Australia’s The Morning Show. The next day, the Bravo babe took to Twitter to clap back at the rude comments “attacking her looks” and reveal that a recent trauma was to blame for her changed appearance.

“So this happened to me in December,” the 48-year-old tweeted on Thursday, March 25, alongside a graphic photo of blisters and burns on the right side of her face. “[Second] degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light. I am still healing.”

She shared more details about the accident when pressed by confused fans asking if she did this “to herself.” “It was an accident obviously,” she said. “My doctor told me to hold the light over my face for 17.3 what I thought were minutes, but it was seconds. Completely my fault. It was supposed to help the psoriasis that was overtaking my face from stress.”

The mother of two — Brandi shares sons Mason and Jake with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian — has become a pro at taking on her haters following years of plastic surgery accusations and comments about her appearance.

In July 2020, she went viral for her at-home confessional look during a season 10 episode, but clapped back on Twitter shortly after the episode aired. “First off, you are mean. I do look bad but I haven’t done anything to my face,” Brandi wrote at the time. “I was watching makeup tutorials and trying not to use so much blush and please f—k off, hater.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

She added, “I had to do my own makeup [and] we had virtual lighting. I suck at both hair and makeup. I look horrible.” Brandi schooled another troll in a separate tweet, claiming her look was the result of dental surgery. “The only surgery I’ve had during quarantine was emergency dental surgery where they ripped two teeth from my skull,” she wrote.

Finally, she signed off with a message to all RHOBH viewers: “I had to do interviews, I am still swollen, but thank you for making me feel like a complete disgusting monster. I have feelings [too,] people!!”

Brandi shook up the beloved Bravo series last season when she claimed she slept with castmate Denise Richards — but before her bombshell, she told Life & Style she was over the franchise’s petty drama. “I’m the same person, but last time we were fighting about real s—t. I’m not going to get into a fight over not real s—t. Like, OK, sorry, we have the same shoes on? Go f—k yourself, I’ll say that. It’s just different, it’s very, very bizarre,” the reality star explained in November 2019. “I honestly feel like I’m the most conservative one at this point. I’m like, wait a minute, you guys are acting crazy. I don’t want any of this.”