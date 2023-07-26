Baby, one more time? Britney Spears wants to start a family with hubby Sam Asghari ASAP, but the fitness model, whom she finally wed last year after being freed from her restrictive 13-year conservatorship, is pumping the brakes.

“The truth is, Sam doesn’t think Britney’s in any fit state to be raising a kid, and he’s saying there’s no rush and reminding her surrogacy is as good an option as any, but Britney wants to be a mom again so badly,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, adding that the “Toxic” singer, 41, remains estranged from sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16 (with ex Kevin Federline).

“She feels the solution is to have another child,” the insider adds about Britney. “It’s all she wants. Her clock is ticking and it’s very loud.”