Brittany Mahomes Reveals Makeup-Free Face Amid Breakouts

Keeping it real. Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, went makeup-free on her Instagram Stories as she got candid with fans about her recent struggles with acne breakouts. She asked for their advice about what might be going on with her skin.

The Sports Illustrated model, 28, first shared a selfie in full glam on Tuesday, March 26, revealing that she and her family had photos taken earlier that day. However, Brittany then removed her makeup to share a “daily reality check” selfie, explaining that she’s “actually really struggling with my skin right now.”

“Trying to figure out why it’s just breaking out all around my mouth like I’m allergic to something, but can not figure it out,” Brittany added.

The mom of two shared a closer look at her chin and wrote, “Any tips send them my way … thanks friends.”

Next, Brittany took a video in her car, where she explained that her skin will “randomly flare up” and then heal, but then “randomly go wild again.”

“Last night it was literally like hives and red down here all around my mouth … I have no idea what’s causing it. I feel like I’ve changed everything that I use and I have no idea. So, if anyone does know or has recommendations, please let me know,” she said.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

A few hours later, after getting messages from fans, Brittany concluded her series with a post that she was “pretty positive” she had perioral dermatitis. This condition is “a benign eruption that occurs most commonly in young, female adults, consisting of small inflammatory papules and pustules or pink, scaly patches around the mouth,” according to the National Institute of Health.

“I am going to a dermatologist tomorrow to figure out what I need to do,” Brittany concluded. “Thank you guys for all the recommendations, I truly appreciate it!!!”

Brittany spoke about confidence and being “unapologetically” herself in her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie feature in February.

“I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself, and feel confident in whatever you do and I think SI Swimsuit does, too,” she said. “Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”