Hot mama! Brittany Matthews rocks a bikini like no other, and the entrepreneur and mom of two – who just so happens to be married to star NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes – is all about that life in the sunshine.

Considering she’s a professional trainer and founder of her own fitness company, Brittany Lynne Fitness, it’s no surprise she loves flaunting her hard-earned body. Brittany stayed strong throughout her first pregnancy with modified workouts and continued to be dedicated to her routine while expecting her second baby. That being said, the Texas native didn’t sweat her changing body.

In fact, only three weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Brittany shared a photo of herself rocking a thong bikini while vacationing in Arizona. Now, she can even been seen in Sports Illustrated.

