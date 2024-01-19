Fact: sunscreen is a skincare staple that should be applied daily. Yes, every single day, people! That means even on rainy mornings, when the sun is hidden by clouds, you should still apply sunscreen with your normal routine and reapply throughout the day as directed. Slathering sunscreen on reduces the risk of skin cancer, of course, but the benefits don’t stop there. According to Cleveland Clinic, sunscreen helps maintain the skin’s protective barrier and reduces signs of premature aging. Two equally important benefits, if you ask us.

In May 2021, Brooke Shields opened up to Elle about her diagnosis of pre-cancerous cells and how it inspired her to change her relationship with sunscreen. “I was never an avid sunscreen user,” Shields said. According to the iconic model and actress, she steered clear of using sunscreen in high school because “it would prevent us from getting the sun-kissed look that we were all going for.” Years later, Shields’ doctor had to remove cells from her lips twice after she was diagnosed with Solar Keratosis, a common precancerous that can turn into a type of skin cancer if left untreated.

Since her diagnosis, she’s changed her relationship with sunscreen. “I do use sunscreen now, every day – even in the winter. I’m a long-time user of the EltaMD sunscreen line. I always apply in the morning and one time during the day. I even use a thin layer before putting it on my foundation.” Want to learn more about her go-to sunscreen? Scroll ahead for more deets!

EltaMD UV ClearFace Sunscreen is a celeb-approved sun-blocker that’s enriched with zinc oxide to protect against sun damage from harmful UVA and UVB rays. This silky, lightweight SPF is oil-free and calms and protects sensitive and acne-prone skin types. The sunscreen is also enriched with nourishing niacinamide to hydrate the skin.

EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen is a celeb-approved sun-blocker that's enriched with zinc oxide to protect against sun damage from harmful UVA and UVB rays. This silky, lightweight SPF is oil-free and calms and protects sensitive and acne-prone skin types. The sunscreen is also enriched with nourishing niacinamide to hydrate the skin.

While most sunscreens tend to leave a cast on darker skin tones, this option doesn’t leave any streaking or greasy residue. Shoppers are also impressed because this sunscreen doesn’t sting if it gets into the eyes. “I got this for my husband and I to use on a trip to Australia. It was extremely effective and it did not burn our eyes which has happened with other sunscreens when we perspire,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “It was smooth and easy to get it on evenly. I felt like I was wearing a moisturizer + really good sunscreen. I have some rosacea and it did not cause any kind of reaction.” they added.

Another customer said that it’s “the best sunscreen” ever. “I have used this sunscreen for many years and it is easily one of the best compared to others I have tried. It gives significant UV protection without the white cast,” they said.

