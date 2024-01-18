There’s no denying that Sai De Silva always shows up to lavish events with the most epic hairstyles. In fact, the mega-influencer turns heads whenever she graces the screen on Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City. When she hits post on Instagram, her mane is always styled to perfection. De Silva recently chatted with Into The Gloss, where she revealed she cut her hair into a bob after noticing her curly 3C hair transitioned to a looser 2C curl pattern.

Along with frequent trims by celebrity hairstylist Ikeyia Powell, De Silva began incorporating the Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo. “I can’t even explain it,” she raved. “You can smell it on someone’s hair like a mile away.” Are you embarking on a hair journey? Read ahead for the sudsy scoop!

The Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo is a rejuvenating cleanser. It’s a multipurpose haircare product which delivers so many incredible benefits. Along with restoring dry, damaged hair, this shampoo reduces split ends and tightly seals in moisture. Made free from harmful sulfates, this cleanser is safe for all hair types, including color-treated tresses. Obsessed!

Enriched with a gluten-free formula, it nourishes hair from the inside out. Plant collagen, caffeine, biotin and niacinamide restore strands and energize the scalp. Argan oil is another key ingredient with helpful benefits, as it adds shine and controls frizz.

Just like De Silva, Amazon shoppers noticed improvements to their locks after adding this cleanser to their routine. “This shampoo saved my life,” one reviewer noted. “I was worried about a very bad hair loss, but after using Oribe just once I saw a lot of difference,” the shopper explained. “My hair looks much more healthier with a great volume.” The rave reviews don’t stop there. “This stuff is amazing,” another customer wrote. “My dandruff is gone, my hair FEELS clean, and it’s like I’ve gone to a salon several times.” We love to see it!

Ready to repair and restore your mane? Shop Sai De Silva’s favorite shampoo on Amazon!

