During a 2021 interview with The Strategist , Kat Dennings revealed the skincare essentials she can’t live without. According to the chat, Dennings swears by Thayers Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Rose Petal . “I got my first bottle of this toner at the drugstore when I was about 13,” she explained. ” I remember seeing something on the back of the bottle that said the lady who invented it always looked ten years younger than her age — such a big claim,” she recalled. “I remember thinking, What is it going to do, make me look 3? But it’s a really good toner and not expensive.” Dennings claims the toner “never failed” her delicate skin.

The world of skincare is always evolving. Every time we turn around, there’s a new product with innovative ingredients and impressive results. From Instagram shelfies packed with trendy moisturizers to viral TikTok products , we’re often inspired to test out new finds. Staying up to date with the beauty industry is fun, but there’s nothing like tried-and-true staples.

For the Wanda Vision star, it’s about more than just results. She has a deeper connection to the toner. “I also have an intense scent memory around it, like it’s kind of a mood-booster for me at this point. It’s very refreshing and the scent of it is just so delicious that I’ve basically been hooked for my whole life.” She isn’t alone in her appreciation. More than 119,000 shoppers left reviews regarding the classic toner. Enriched with 98% natural origin ingredients, this toner is safe for those, like Dennings, with sensitive and delicate skin types. A gentle skincare essential, it features an alcohol-free formula to soothe, tone, hydrate and balance the pH level of the skin. The toner also minimizes the appearance of pores, balances oily skin and maintains the skin’s moisture barrier.

Available in five scents, this toner is multipurpose. “Don’t limit it to your face,” one shopper advised. “I use it to soothe bug bites, itchy skin, dry skin.”Along with helpful skincare benefits, some shoppers revealed that they apply the toner to freshen up clothing items that aren’t machine-wash safe. “It freshens the air and improves the smell- use it in the car, on jackets that can’t be washed in the machine — the possibilities are endless,” one reviewer noted.

Whether you’re looking for an oldie but goodie to add to your skincare routine or hoping to snag a secret weapon to refresh your clothing items, you can’t go wrong with this toner. Thayer’s Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner is a multipurpose find that just might become your holy grail!

