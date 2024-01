The world of skincare is always evolving. Every time we turn around, there’s a new product with innovative ingredients and impressive results. From Instagram shelfies packed with trendy moisturizers to viral TikTok products, we’re often inspired to test out new finds. Staying up to date with the beauty industry is fun, but there’s nothing like tried-and-true staples.

During a 2021 interview with The Strategist, Kat Dennings revealed the skincare essentials she can’t live without. According to the chat, Dennings swears by Thayers Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Rose Petal. “I got my first bottle of this toner at the drugstore when I was about 13,” she explained. ” I remember seeing something on the back of the bottle that said the lady who invented it always looked ten years younger than her age — such a big claim,” she recalled. “I remember thinking, What is it going to do, make me look 3? But it’s a really good toner and not expensive.” Dennings claims the toner “never failed” her delicate skin.