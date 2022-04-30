Branded content written in conjunction with CORE Bar.

San Francisco native, Real World alum, actress and currently sleep deprived (#newtwinmom), Jamie Chung reflects on being a mom, a wife and her new shopping mantra: seek out things that keep it real (as in real food). “I think of it as my mom-duty.”

Here’s some fun facts about Jamie with our signature editorial feature: By The Numbers.

DATE NIGHTS A MONTH: 4

Bryan and I make sure to reconnect, with just the two of us. Parents night out is a necessity.

WALKS A DAY WITH MY PUP: 2

Whether the walks include the kids or if it’s just the two of us, our walks are a great way to clear my head. It’s calming. And I need as much peace as possible.

SOLO TRIP A YEAR: 1

I focus on myself; recharge mentally, physically and emotionally.

CORE BARS A WEEK: 7

I’m a very hands-on parent and between the housework, caring for twins and working, having a healthy snack in between meals to keep me going is crucial.

KEEPING HER CORE HAPPY

Jamie goes with her gut, literally, making her insides happy helps keep it real. Which is why CORE Bar makes the cut in her world.

