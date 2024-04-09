Calvin Harris’ wife, Vick Hope, is admittedly a fan of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. The British radio host said she waits until her husband is out of the house before turning on Taylor’s music, though.

“As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” Vick, 34, admitted during the Monday, April 8, episode of her radio show “Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie.” “That’s just when I get my little fill. Just a little fill.”

Obviously, Vick is aware that Calvin, 40, dated Taylor, 34, for just over a year in 2015 and 2016. “[I] Just [listen to] a couple of songs, get it out of my system, and then it’s done,” she added.

Taylor and Calvin’s relationship didn’t end on the best note. A few months after their split, it was revealed that the “Karma” hitmaker had written Calvin and Rihanna’s hit song “This Is What You Came For” under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg. At the time, the music producer slammed his ex on social media, claiming that Taylor’s team leaked news of her involvement in the song to “make [him] look bad” amid her relationship with Tom Hiddleston.

“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” Calvin wrote. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

Taylor never publicly responded and Calvin expressed regret about his Twitter tirade in 2017. “It was completely the wrong instinct,” he admitted, while also explaining that he wasn’t prepared for how publicized his split from the pop star became.

Getty

“When we were together, we were very careful for it to not be a media circus,” Calvin said. “She respected my feelings in that sense. I’m not good at being a celebrity. But when it ended, all hell broke loose. Now I see that Twitter thing as me succumbing to pressure. It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters.”

Calvin and Vick started dating in January 2022 and tied the knot in September 2023. The couple was in attendance at the Grammy Awards in February, while Taylor was also at the event. It didn’t appear that the exes interacted at the awards show, but Calvin reportedly clapped for Taylor when she took the stage to accept the award for Album of the Year.