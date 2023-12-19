CHILLHOUSE X VITAMINWATER ®

The limited-edition Chillhouse x vitaminwater® Chill Tips collection features four distinct designs inspired by vitaminwater’s newest and most popular flavors — ‘xxx’, ‘with love’, ‘forever you’, and ‘gutsy’ — to nourish each of your ‘yous’. Available for $16 each, each Chillhouse x vitaminwater® Chill Tips kit includes 24 nails to find your perfect fit, a dual-sided buffer and file, cuticle stick and nail glue. Designed for baddies everywhere, the collection features traditional length as well as a short length. chillhouse.com/pages/vitaminwater

KISS & TELL

Ready, set, pucker up! The much-adored $18 Lip Glowy Balm and $24 Lip Sleeping Mask by LANEIGE now come in a limited-edition peppermint flavor so that pouts can stay hydrated, soft, smooth and festive from A.M. to P.M. this winter season. Secret ingredients in the sweet-as-candy products include murumuru butter, vitamin C, shea butter and coconut oil. us.laneige.com

FASHION FAVORITE

JW PEI’s Abacus doesn’t just hold stuff — the zip-close, top-handle purse also makes a playful statement with its circular shape and ring details. Bonus? Available in a whopping 13 colorways, this vegan leather style is sustainably crafted using recycled plastics! Price tag: $89. jwpei.com

LUXE LOCALE: GLAMOROUS GASTRONOMY IN FRANCE

Decadent food and interiors go hand-in-hand at Maxim’s. After more than 120 years of history, the legendary City of Lights restaurant — which was recently taken over by French hospitality group Paris Society — continues to wow visitors with its lush Art Nouveau decor, nightlylive music, and a menu that contains classics such as frog legs, cheese soufflés, caviar linguine and vanilla crème brûlée. Ooh là là! restaurant-maxims.com

MANE ATTRACTION

There’s locks to love about the Hair Edit’s latest accessories. Created to effortlessly elevate strands of all textures, the chic lineup features the Tortoise & Nude-Pink Snap Triangles 4-Pack ($11.99) and Marble Pin Up Twists ($12.99), as well as headbands, claw clips, ties and more in sophisticated hues and finishes. ulta.com