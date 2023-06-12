Love Is Love! See How Your Favorite Celebrities Are Celebrating Pride Month 2023: Parade Pics and More

They’ve got pride. Several celebrities, whether they’re members of the LGBTQIA+ community or allies, stepped out to celebrate Pride Month in June 2023. This year’s WeHo Pride weekend in West Hollywood, California, on June 2, June 3, and June 4 had a huge celebrity turnout, with stars like Tinashe, Niecy Nash, Symone, Christine Quinn, Melissa McCarthy and more showing up at various events — including the big parade.

NSYNC singer Lance Bass, who married partner Michael Turchin in 2014, shared what Pride Month meant to him in a touching speech on June 4.

“There’s many things I think of with pride. One, celebration of who we are, how far we’ve come [and] honoring the ones that came before us so we are able to do this,” he said during KTLA’s parade broadcast. “But the temperature right now for the LGBTQIA community right now is very hostile. So pride is a protest. It started as a protest and it’s still a protest. So, as you see, there’s a lot of people standing up for what is right and protesting for what they believe in.”

Meanwhile, other LGBTQIA+ icons showed off their pride while riding on floats through the parade. Niecy and her wife, Jessica Betts, were spotted waving to fans and sharing a kiss as they rode in a colorfully decorated car. Jessica and Niecy won the WeHo Pride’s Trailblazer Icons award that weekend, as Niecy shared on Instagram.

Selling Sunset star and ally Christine Quinn also had a message for fans before she embarked on the parade.

“A phoenix rising from ashes of hate, a vibrant rainbow after the storm of intolerance. Shedding our masks, unveiling our souls resplendent in their true colors. An echo of freedom disrupting centuries of silence,” she wrote on Twitter. “Today, we’re seen and celebrated. Today, our masks are off, our love is loud. A performance adorned with the nuances of who we wish to be, who we are, and the distance between. After all, isn’t everything we all do just a form of drag?”

WeHo Pride 2023 wasn’t the only event where celebrities celebrated love for all. On June 3, Halsey performed at a special private Pride Month event hosted by Hard Rock International in London. On June 11, One Tree Hill and The Walking Dead star Hilarie Burton Morgan revealed she took her kids to a local Pride event in Rhinebeck, New York, sharing photos from the day on Instagram.

“I loved seeing all of my sons friends run around with this whole supportive group of adults encouraging them to stand up for what’s right. It’s not enough just to celebrate love this year. We are fighting for the civil rights of our friends and neighbors and cherished loved ones [sic],” her caption read.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how stars are celebrating Pride Month 2023!