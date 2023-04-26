Melissa McCarthy’s Transformation Is Stunning! See Then and Now Photos of the Actress

Melissa McCarthy has become a favorite in Hollywood as both an actress and a comedian. From her hilarious film roles like Bridesmaids to winning a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in Mike & Molly, the Little Mermaid star’s career has blossomed right before fans’ eyes. Since time comes with changes, Melissa’s transformation from then to now is nothing short of beautiful.

However, the Identity Thief star has unfortunately faced inappropriate comments about her weight. While speaking with InStyle in January 2019, Melissa recalled an uncomfortable moment with a male interviewer who body-shamed her.

“He kept asking, ‘Are you shocked that you actually work in this business at your tremendous size?’” Melissa said. “He was like, ‘Oh, your tremendous size, you can actually work?’ I just remember all the blood drained out of me. I thought, ‘With my tremendous size, I could tackle you so quickly.'”

The Gilmore Girls alum continued, “He went back to that question three or four times, and I just kept talking about the script or how fun Paul Feig was. He was looking around like, ‘She’s crazy.’ When we left, their producer was horrified and said, ‘We’ll never play what he said. I’m so sorry.’”

When it comes to beauty standards, Melissa noted that this “happens all the time” to mostly women “to the point where it’s fascinating because they don’t do it to men.”

As for her comedic roles in films such as The Heat and Tammy, the fashion designer admitted that negative feedback “kind of breaks [her] heart.”

“I always feel like those characters become so real and personal. I really get protective,” she explained, while recalling a past press conference for one of her movies where “somebody from a very big organization kept asking me, ‘Why do you always feel the need to be so grotesque?’

Melissa continued, “It was a huge interview with maybe 100 people in the room, and he was sneering. I said, ‘What are we talking about? I can’t answer your question because I don’t understand it.’ He goes, ‘You look sloppy, you’re not wearing any makeup, your hair is not done, you’re yelling at people.’ I was like, ‘OK, so have you ever asked this of a guy? I’m playing a character. You need to get out more if you don’t think there are real women like that.’ He goes, ‘Oh, fine, I’m aggressive, call it whatever you want. If you don’t want to answer the questions, you shouldn’t come to the panel.’ I was like, ‘I really want to answer your questions. I’m sorry I didn’t wear makeup in a part. I’m sorry I didn’t look pleasant for you. But I also don’t think you should be here writing about movies.’”

Despite the negative experiences she’s had, the Academy Award nominee only continues to shine in show business and through other career endeavors. She created her plus-sized clothing line, Melissa McCarthy Seven7, in 2015 and received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that same year.

