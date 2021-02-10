All of your favorite celebrities get their adorable micro teacup puppies from the same expert breeder, Betty’s Yorkies. The Montréal-based service has united celebs including Paris Hilton and mom Kathy Hilton, Kelly Osbourne and mom Sharon Osbourne, and Brandy and brother Ray J with the dogs of their dreams over the years.

The Canadian breeder guarantees that the dogs will stay under 2 pounds and are the real deal when it comes to micro pups. Their website boasts teacup puppies as well as French bulldog pups. Their canines range from $6,000 to $12,500, according to their previously sold puppies.

To learn more, go to www.bettysteacuppuppies.com!