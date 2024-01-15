Award season is in full swing and Hollywood’s finest showed up to attend the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14. Comedian Chelsea Handler returned to the stage to host the show after entertaining the crowd and viewers last year.

“I am very happy and excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards again this year, as last year was one of the most fun nights I’ve had,” the talk show host, 48, said in a statement. “There is no greater reward than making fun of actors and then getting drunk with them afterward. It’s an honor.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.