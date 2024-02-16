They may be rich and famous, but celebrities experience the same romance woes as everyone else. Stars like Hannah Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Chelsea Handler and more have opened up about their dating app disasters.
Chelsea Handler met a man virtually, and it seemed promising. Until it didn’t. “I was talking to this guy, and we were texting, and then the third text in he said something like, ‘Oh, I’m just putting the kids to bed with my wife,’” the 48-year-old — who’s turned to both Raya and Tinder to find dates — has said. “I reread it, and I went, ‘What?!’” Turns out, Mr. Wrong was only on the app to make friends!
She was a pageant queen, Bachelorette lead and Dancing With the Stars champion, but apparently Hannah Brown still had trouble snagging a verified account on celebrity dating app Raya. “I can’t get on!” the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star, 29, shared on Instagram in 2020. “I’ve been on the waiting list for months now.” A year later, she would link up with now-fiancé Adam Woolard, 33 — thanks to rival app Hinge!
Teri Hatcher figured Hinge could be a new start to her dating life. “I thought, I’m gonna say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable, and I’m putting myself out there,” she recalled on a January episode of Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone. However, the universe had other plans. “They kicked me off,” continued the Desperate Housewives star, 59. “They thought I was pretending to be Teri Hatcher.”
One potential paramour from Raya stood Drew Barrymore up. What she seemingly hates even more? Liars. On January 26, the TV host, 48, revealed that a dude on her dating app recently fibbed about being the L.A. Rams quarterback: “He’s a musician that thought he was being cute.” It’s not the first time she’s caught someone stretching the truth, either. Last year, Drew recalled how a virtual love interest told her he grew up above a cobbler shop … only to eventually confess he’d made the backstory up!
While Sharon Stone says she doesn’t “look for anything” specific in a future mate, she definitely found what she wasn’t looking for when she allegedly connected with a convicted felon and a “heroin addict.” Her IRL meetup with the latter at L.A.’s Hotel Bel-Air was “clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture” that he sent, she claimed this January. Still, Sharon’s not swearing off apps. The on-and-off Bumble member, 65, revealed that 2024 is “the year that I want to fall in love.”
It’s understandable to want to post a flattering photo. The men Tiffany Haddish encounters online take it to another level, though. “I meet a lot of creeps. Dudes that have a really nice picture … and then you go to the Starbucks to meet him and you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, he is a booger wolf,’” the Haunted Mansion star, 44, who’s admitted to using Raya, Tinder and Bumble, once said. “His breath smells like he’s been eating eggs for days. His beard is ashy!”