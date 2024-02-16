Chelsea Connected to a Married Man

Chelsea Handler met a man virtually, and it seemed promising. Until it didn’t. “I was talking to this guy, and we were texting, and then the third text in he said something like, ‘Oh, I’m just putting the kids to bed with my wife,’” the 48-year-old — who’s turned to both Raya and Tinder to find dates — has said. “I reread it, and I went, ‘What?!’” Turns out, Mr. Wrong was only on the app to make friends!