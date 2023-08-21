These Celebs Have Different Names! See Their Actual Monikers, From Meghan Markle to Gigi Hadid

Chances are, most fans don’t know the real names of their favorite celebrities! Many stars opted for different monikers when they catapulted to fame.

It’s commonplace in American culture for people to change their names when they marry or even adopt a nickname in place of their birth name. But in Hollywood, stars change their names far more often. Sometimes they’re like La La Land star Emma Stone (born Emily Stone), who changed her name because it was already taken in the Screen Actors Guild, while other times, they’re like Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, who changed his name for creative reasons.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which other stars use a stage name.