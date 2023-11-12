Kim Kardashian, Sofia Richie and More Celebs Attend Baby2Baby Gala to Raise Money for Kids in Poverty

The 2023 Baby2Baby Gala was a star-studded affair, with dozens of famous faces showing up at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. The event took place on November 11 and raised money for children in poverty.

Some notable names at the event were Kim Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde and more. Salma Hayek was the recipient of the Giving Tree award at the gala. “I am such a big fan of this organization,” she said as she accepted the honor. “I have a lot of respect for it.”

