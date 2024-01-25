Get ready to see Charlize Theron battle on the tennis court for a good cause!

The award-winning actress and philanthropist shares with Life & Style that she’s hosting the 20th annual Desert Smash to Benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on March 5th.

Desert Smash, brings together Hollywood and Pro Tennis to face off on the courts for charity. This year’s event has partnered with Charlize to benefit her non-profit, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, dedicated to investing in the health and safety of young people living in Southern Africa to create a more equitable future for all.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to team up with Desert Smash for their 20th Anniversary,” the Fast X actress shared.”

As Desert Smash marks its milestone 20th anniversary, a star-studded lineup of new and returning talent is expected to battle alongside Charlize. Among the tennis pros confirmed to participate are US Open Finalist and current ATP Tour world #4, Casper Ruud, 2022 Wimbledon finalist, Nick Kyrgios, Croatian professional tennis player, Donna Vekic and more.

On March 5, fans can expect the traditional Annual Desert Smash Celebrity + Pro Tennis Matches, including a WTA Women’s Singles Match, Celebrity + Pro Doubles Match, and an ATP Men’s Singles Match. Following all the on-court fun and fundraising, there will be a private “Desert Smash Bash-celebrating 20 Years of Desert Smash” that will feature surprise musical performances that Desert Smash is so renowned for.

And Charlize can’t wait to compete for charity!

She revealed “I’m ready to play some tennis, have some fun, and raise a lot of money for a cause that is so close to my heart.”

The 20th Annual Desert Smash will be produced by Brand Innovators at La Quinta Resort and Club on March 5. For more information go to www.desertsmash.com.