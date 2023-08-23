If there’s one actress who is willing to drastically alter her look for a role, it’s Charlize Theron. She shaved her eyebrows and wore fake teeth for Monster in 2003, buzzed off her hair for Mad Max: Road Fury in 2015 and curled and dyed her locks red for The School For Good and Evil in 2022. But Charlize’s makeovers aren’t limited to cosmetics — she’s also gained weight for a few movies, including Monster and Tully (2018). While it was once easy for her to shed those pounds afterward, she’s found it much harder to do so today and vowed never to gain weight for a role again.

“I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off,” she told Allure in August 2023.

Keep scrolling to see Charlize Theron’s transformation through the years.