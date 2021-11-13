Rocker Chris Daughtry Is a Dad of 2 and Stepdad to 2: Get to Know His Blended Family

One big, blended family. Daughtry frontman Chris Daughtry and his wife, Deanna Daughtry, share four children together: two kids from her previous relationship and a pair of twins.

Chris, 41, and Deanna, 47, married in November 2000, six years before he competed on the fifth season of American Idol. The “Over You” rocker finished in fourth place on the show but became successful with his band, which includes members Josh Steely, Josh Paul, Brian Craddock, Elvio Fernandes and Brandon Maclin. Daughtry ended up selling more than six million copies of their first self-titled album, which was later certified platinum six times. The second album reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart by the summer of 2009.

When they married, Chris became a stepfather to Deanna’s children: late daughter Hannah and and son Griffin, 23. In 2010, they welcomed their twins, daughter Adalynn Rose and son Noah James via surrogate.

While the former reality show contestant and his wife have a strong marriage, the pair had to overcome a few hardships as the “No Surprise” singer was constantly on tour with his band, including cheating on Chris’ part.

“Honestly, I look back and I had no idea who I was,” the “It’s Not Over” singer said to People in June 2019, as he admitted his infidelity and cited his hectic touring schedule as the main reason.

Deanna defended Chris, saying “he wanted to fix it,” and claimed “it didn’t really have anything to do with me. It never does.”

The two pushed past the problem with therapy, as Chris even had a counselor alongside him while he was touring.

“That’s when real closeness happens,” the “Home” musician added. “That’s when you can say, I love this person, not because it’s fun and new right now. I love this person because she just dealt with some real bulls— of mine that I’m dealing with myself, and she’s strong enough to stand by me and get through it with me, and hopefully, we come out stronger together. And we have.”

While the couple managed to pull through their past struggles as a team, they unfortunately lost Hannah, who died on November 12, 2021. As a result, Chris canceled his 2021 tour for the band’s album “Dearly Beloved,” which began on November 2, and quickly flew back home to Nashville.

“My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah,” Deanna captioned her heartfelt Instagram post, with a photo of the 25-year-old. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of my daughter Hannah … We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

Keep scrolling below to learn more about Chris’ family, wife and kids.