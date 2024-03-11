Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's Debut at 2024 Vanity Fair Party

Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but the couple decided to make their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair’s Academy Awards afterparty.

The Red One actor, 42, and his leading lady didn’t attend the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, but they did let loose at the star-studded post-event! Chris and Alba, 26, complimented each other’s outfits as he wore a red suit with a white dress shirt and black tie. The Portuguese actress, for her part, wore a gorgeous strapless white gown that featured a black top and accessorized the look with a thick diamond necklace and studded earrings.