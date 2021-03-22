Full house! Todd Chrisley has been a devoted dad ever since becoming a father in 1989. The Chrisley Knows Best star shares Lindsie and Kyle with ex-wife Teresa Terry. Chase, Savannah and Grayson are shared with his current wife, Julie Chrisley. The couple are also raising Chase’s daughter, Chloe, as their own.

In January 2021, Julie exclusively told Us Weekly that the secret to her and Todd’s lasting relationship is “the fact that [they’re] still friends.”

She explained at the time: “We still like to do things together, [and] I do believe that’s the key. Take that time — whether you really need to or not — to just recharge, regroup and just kind of focus on that.”

The pair have been estranged from Todd’s eldest daughter, Lindsie, since their August 2019 falling out. “We don’t have any correspondence with her,” Julie told Us. “I wish her well, and, you know, that’s it.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost’s lawyer said in a statement that “Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family.” Her father subsequently accused her of leaking information about his finances, which he claimed led to his and his wife’s tax evasion case. (They have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.)

“We have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of,” Todd claimed via Instagram at the time. “Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”

Lindsie is “not going to talk about” her family anymore, she said in an October 2019 podcast episode.

However, when Todd was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus in April 2020, his eldest child slammed negative comments about his health on her Instagram Story. “The audacity of some people blows my mind. This is disgusting,” she wrote. “I’m not here for it. Get right or get off my page.”

The South Carolina native went on to exclusively tell Us at the time: “I don’t want anything bad to happen to my father.”

Her attorney, Musa M. Ghanayem, added, “Lindsie was very saddened to hear that her father was diagnosed with COVID. She does not feel happy he has the virus.”

Keep scrolling to see Todd’s pictures with his other children over the years.