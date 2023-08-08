Ciara and Russell’s Relationship Timeline From 2015 to Today

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Relationship Timeline Is Full of Wins: Inside Their Love Story From 2015 to Today

Relationship goals! Ciara and husband Russell Wilson have been going strong since the pair began dating in 2015, and their love story is only getting sweeter.

In August 2023, the “1,2 Step” singer revealed that she and the Denver Broncos quarterback are expecting baby No. 3 together. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid … You my heart I’m your rib,” Ciara captioned the announcement via Instagram.

Ciara and Russell already share daughter Sienna Princess and son Win Harrison. Moreover, the longtime athlete is a proud stepfather to Ciara’s eldest son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex Future.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Ciara and Russell’s complete relationship timeline from 2015 to today.