Ciara is a proud mom to three kids, while she’s currently expecting baby No. 4 with her husband, Russell Wilson. So, what has the “Level Up” singer revealed about her adorable family?

How Many Kids Does Ciara Have?

Ciara became a mother when she welcomed her first child, son Future Zahir, in May 2014 with her then-fiancé Future. The former couple never made it down the aisle and split in in 2014 amid rumors that the “Mask Off” rapper had cheated.

The Texas native eventually moved on and found love with Russell, whom she married in 2016. The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Princess, in April 2017. They continued to expand their family when Ciara gave birth to their son, Win Harrison, in July 2020.

Is Ciara Pregnant?

Ciara announced that she’s expecting baby No. 4 in August 2023.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid … You my heart I’m your rib [sic],” she wrote via Instagram on August 8 alongside a clip of herself dancing by a pool. While the clip began by focusing on her silhouette, she turned to reveal her baby bump.

Russell quickly took to the comments section to show his excitement. “Love you momma #HowWeRoll,” he wrote.

What Has Ciara Said About Motherhood?

The “Slow” singer clearly loved being a mother and has credited parenthood for helping her grow.

During a May 2020 interview, Ciara reflected on what it was like to become a single parent following her split from Future. “That wasn’t necessarily part of my vision,” she said at the time. “But the moment I realized I was going to be a single mother, I had to reflect and reorganize my thoughts.”

She said that she “decided to trust that God had a plan” for her and subsequently “put all my love and focus on my son.” Ciara then noted that her eldest son made her “become even more fearless.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

More recently, Ciara gave insight into what it’s like managing a family with three kids. “There are three kids, three of these precious, beautiful, turned-up-crazy, fun, amazing human beings that come with so much,” she said during an August 2023 interview. “It’s like, ‘Oh my Lordy,’ but you also find a way to make it work. That’s the beauty of it all, it’s organized chaos.”

“That’s how life is in general for us, so that’s nothing new, but during back to school, you’re really carefully running through lists and crossing your Ts and dotting your Is, because you want your kids to be set up for success and go in prepared,” Ciara added.