Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are adding another player to their team! The singer announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 4 — her third child with the NFL player.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid … You my heart I’m your rib [sic],” Ciara, 37, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 8, alongside a video of her silhouette, in which she danced by a pool and showed off her growing baby bump. Russell, 34, commented on the “Level Up” artist’s social media post by writing, “Love you momma #HowWeRoll.”

Several friends and fans sent their best wishes to the couple, with Fifth Harmony alum Normani commenting, “OMGGG CONGRATULATIONS @ciara @dangerusswilson. I am screaming for y’all.”

Ciara and Russell already share son Win, 3, and daughter Sienne Princess, 6. Additionally, Ciara welcomed son Future Zahir, 9, with ex Future in May 2014.

In the weeks leading up to her announcement, fans speculated whether or not Ciara was pregnant. Many of her Instagram followers shared their thoughts on the possibility by commenting under a few of her previous posts. Six days earlier, Ciara shared a snapshot of herself posing in an oversized blue coat with matching thigh-high heels.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In response, one fan asked in the comments section, “Will the baby bump debut in the ‘How We Roll’ video?” Though a few chimed in to agree that she was likely expecting, others pointed out that baggy clothing wasn’t an indication of pregnancy.

“Doubt Ci is pregnant,” one Instagram user weighed in. “Stop, maybe she’s just into baggy clothes this era lol,” another person added, whereas a third wrote, “Idk what to believe. She [is] definitely [giving] me pregnancy vibes, but then she post[s] stuff that makes me think maybe she’s not expecting.”

It appears that Ciara and Russell wanted another child for quite some time. One year prior, the Denver Broncos player made a surprise visit during Ciara’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After giving her a bouquet of pink, red and white roses, Russell got down on one knee.

“I have a question for you. A serious question,” Russell began while Ciara appeared confused. “Can we have more babies?” he asked while she laughed.

Though she let him down with a funny response, Ciara clarified by saying, “Yes, as you said, we do have our three beautiful babies. And I love seeing you in daddy mode. It’s the cutest thing. What I also have to say is I love seeing you with Sienna. You know, I am a daddy’s girl, so I will say that I think that’s one of the sexiest things about you.”