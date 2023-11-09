Cody Johnson and his wife, Brandi Johnson, have officially hit the carpet of the 57th annual 2023 CMA Awards.

The ceremony, which took place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 8, saw country music’s finest stars and the married couple did not disappoint with their outfits.

In true country fashion, the “Long Live Cowgirls” artist rocked a gold-brimmed, white cowboy hat, a western-style belt buckle and matching black boots. Meanwhile, his missus opted for a turquoise floral dress that offered peek-a-boo cutouts toward the hem of the dress. Brandi wore her long brunette locks in a classic half-up, half-down hairstyle with loose waves and added gold pointy-toed heels and silver accessories to finish off the clean look.

