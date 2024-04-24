Courteney Cox opened up about being dumped by ex-fiancé Johnny McDaid one minute into their first couple’s therapy session.

“Johnny and I broke up five years ago. So three years in we broke up and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy,” the Friends alum, 59, told Minnie Driver during an appearance on her “Minnie Questions” podcast on Wednesday, April 24. “‘I didn’t know it was coming. Whether I should have or not, it was just like we went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries – what we could and couldn’t accept about each other. Instead, he just broke up within the first minute.”

Courteney remembered being shocked and “in so much pain.”

“I also don’t like surprises,” she continued. “And he’s an incredible human being, so he wasn’t trying to surprise [me]. He was in that much pain in the relationship.”

Court began dating the Snow Patrol frontman in 2013 after meeting a house party thrown by the Scream actress. They made their relationship red carpet official at the Cinemagic’s L.A. showcase in Santa Monica, California, in February 2014. Shortly after their first public outing, Courteney was spotted with a ring on her left ring finger.

“I’m engaged to him!” she tweeted that June, alongside a photo with the “Chasing Cars” singer.

Despite Johnny, 47, calling off their engagement in December 2015, Courteney revealed she is “thankful for the breakup.”

“There was that much that needed to be dealt with that he had to protect himself around his heart,” she told the Good Will Hunting actress, 54. “As opposed to like going, ‘F–k him,’ getting in this mode of anger, I leaned in and I did the most work on myself by far.”

She went on to say, “When we got back together it was a different relationship.”

“It really taught me how I operated in the world – what were the things from my childhood that I needed,” Courteney continued. “Whether it was to be adored by men. Things that I didn’t know how to let go of to be in a relationship. To not take things personally. My boundaries, I just went into myself and I had a great therapist.”

Court – who shares daughter Coco Arquette with ex-husband David Arquette – added, “Nothing will ever hurt me that bad again, and most of all, most importantly, I completely changed.’”

“It takes a lot of bravery to end something that has so much passion, or end anything … It’s so much easier just to stay and ride things out and make excuses. You know fear of pain is just too much to handle.”

The pair rekindled their relationship in May 2016 with Johnny telling People, “I don’t know if you can put a label on what makes us work … but I know that I’ve never loved like I love this woman, so if that’s enough, then that’s enough.”