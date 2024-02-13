Dakota Johnson owned the red carpet ​at the Los Angeles world premiere of her new superhero film, Madame Web, on Monday, February 12, wearing a sizzling see-through dress that gave the illusion of her being naked.

The gown was a custom Gucci design with crystal-embellishments in the web-like pattern, which seemed to be a shout out to her Marvel Cinematic Universe character. Flesh-toned underwear kept the frock from being NSFW, although the plunging neckline and open back showed plenty of skin.

