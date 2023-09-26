Dane Cook‘s marriage to Kelsi Taylor was meant to be, even though the Good Luck Chuck star has taken a lot of ribbing over the years about their 26-year age gap. The couple began dating when she was in her late teens and six years later they tied the knot in an intimate Hawaiian ceremony on September 23, 2023. Their relationship timeline shows how Dane and Kelsi have been wildly in love since meeting and their adoration has never wavered. There’s a good reason why Dane has gushed on numerous occasions that she’s his “best friend.”

Scroll down to see Dane and Kelsi’s full dating timeline.