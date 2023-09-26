Comedian Dane Cook ​waited until later in life to think about becoming a dad, but he became convinced he wanted children after meeting ​his wife, Kelsi Taylor. ​The Good Luck Chuck star has opened up in the past about fatherhood and whether kids are in his future.

Does Dane Cook Have Children?

Despite turning 51 years old in March 2023, Dane has never had children.

What Has Dane Cook Said About Having Kids With Kelsi Taylor?

“I can’t wait to be very honest with you,” Dane told People in November 2022 about the prospect of becoming a dad, adding, “I’m just excited at the possibility.”

The stand-up comedian also gushed about seeing Kelsi with children. “Her sister just had her second baby and I love seeing her with the kid. She loves it and I love kids,” he explained to the publication. As for a timetable for when the two plan to start a family, Dane revealed, “When the time is right, we’ll check it out.”

When Did Dane Cook Start Dating Kelsi Taylor?

The pair’s relationship dates back to 2017, but raised eyebrows as Dane is 26 years Kelsi’s senior and their romance began when she was 19. The couple got engaged in July 2022.

When Did Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor Get Married?

Dane and Kelsi tied the knot at a private estate in Oahu, Hawaii, on September 23, 2023, in front of 20 close friends and family. He explained the significance of the location, saying, “We chose Hawaii because it has such a special place in our hearts and our relationship. It was one of the first trips we ever went on together and we continue to go back often. It’s such an oasis, and we couldn’t be more excited to have spent our wedding week surrounded by the beauty of Oahu,” in an interview with People following the nuptials.

What Has Dane Cook Said About His Age Gap With Kelsi Taylor?

Dane’s made jokes about their age difference, including a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he quipped, “Sometimes I actually find myself saying, ‘Where has she been all my life?’ And then I realize she wasn’t alive for the first 26 years of it.”

The funnyman continued, “People are like, ‘You’re robbing the cradle.’ I was like, ‘She hasn’t slept in the cradle for, like, nine years. Relax.’” However, Dane got serious and gushed about his then-girlfriend, adding, “Here’s the thing: I love her. She is the kindest, sweetest, just my favorite — my best friend.”

In his 2022 Amazon Prime comedy special Dane Cook: Above It All, he had bits about his age gap with Kelsi. “We have a bit of an age difference, so it’s in the show,” Dane told E! News, adding, “If we can’t laugh at it, then nobody else is allowed.”