Darcey Silva felt strongly about having to move on from former fiancé Georgi Rusev, she exclusively tells Life & Style in the wake of their breakup.

“There was, you know, many months of just empty promises, and the tell-all situation just was the last that I was gonna take … no bad blood,” Darcey, 47, says about what changed after his second proposal. “I just felt like, I can’t waste any more of my precious years on this earth to someone … I deserve better. You know? Like I said, I wish him well … it just started feeling like things wouldn’t change,” she explains to Life & Style. “Unless I, you know, stepped away.”

The season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey captured the moment Georgi, 34, popped the question for a second time in front of her daughters, Aniko and Aspen, in Miami, Florida. By that point, Darcey and Georgi had reconciled after splitting up during season 2 because he contacted her 90 Day Fiancé star ex Jesse Meester and had not been transparent about his legally married status to ex-wife Octavia.

Darcey confirmed on Monday, February 28, that she and Georgi, 34, parted ways after his second proposal and had officially called off their engagement.

When asked about what led her to end their romance for good, Darcey agreed that he “ran out of chances” but there is no ill will between them.

So, was it a wake-up call for him? “For me, definitely. But for him, I don’t think it hit him until after,” she tells Life & Style, admitting, “He was in disbelief, but I just said, ‘I told you, you know, once it left here, my heart followed and I just … I can’t.’ So, he had to pick up his own pieces and figure your life out for himself.”

“I was ready [for the breakup], and I felt like he knew deep down inside it was coming,” the Hof11 cofounder adds.

Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey Silva, tells Life & Style that she wants her sibling to eventually find someone on her same wavelength, explaining, “Somebody that’s loving, giving, somebody that’s successful. Good-looking. It’s a package.”

Now that Darcey is gearing up to get back on the dating scene, the reality star says she wouldn’t mind doing a Bachelor-style show as she looks for Mr. Right.

“Absolutely. Oh, I would love that,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum says post-split, noting she would also be open to the “right” dating coach!

