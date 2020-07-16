Dark Desire is Netflix’s latest binge-worthy show, and the cast is just as hot as the plot. The series stars Maite Perroni, Erik Hayser, Alejandro Speitzer, Jorge Poza and María Fernanda Yepes, and it will have you on the edge of your seats.

The show, also called Oscuro Deseo in Spanish, unfolds after Alma (played by Perroni) suspects her picture-perfect husband is cheating on her. In retaliation, she “spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.”

YouTube

After hooking up with Dario (played by Speitzer), a mysterious guy she meets at the bar, he starts becoming more infatuated with the professor. Stalking turns to possible murder and the series unravels around a man who may be deadly.

The storyline is gripping, the relationships are exhilarating and the cast is equally gorgeous. Perroni previously starred as Guadalupe “Lupita” Fernández in the Mexican telenovela Rebelde. After three seasons, her star began rising as a member of Latin Grammy-nominated pop ground RBD. Her later work on Antes muerta que Lichita even scored her an award for Best Actress of the Year at the Premios TVyNovelas.

Speitzer is no stranger to mystery series. His notable credits include the 2019 crime drama The Club, action movie Me gusta, pero me asusta, Someone Has to Die and La Reina del Sur.

He’s not the only one with an impressive resume. Hayser, who plays the handsome Esteban in Dark Desire, is an actor and writer known from Sense8, Ingobernable and El queen busca.

Colombian actress Yepes, who portrays free spirit Brenda, cut her chops in 2012’s La Teniente and Demente Criminal in 2015. As for Poza — a.k.a. Leonardo — the Mexican born actor has credits as early as 2001’s The Spring.

After 18 episodes of Dark Desire, fans have one question: Will there be a season 2? The streaming service has yet to reveal if the series has been renewed, but the steamy sex scenes definitely have viewers talking.

“I don’t know why I started watching that #DarkDesire in the middle of the night … Some very passionate wrestling in there,” one tweet quipped. “Dark Desire on Netflix has me shoook. Tooo many things going on,” someone else added.

With all the attention, we won’t be surprised if Dark Desire gets the green light!