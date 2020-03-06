Friends for life! Demi Lovato gushed over how sweet Hailey Baldwin is during a chat with Justin Bieber on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Both pop stars are represented by agent Scooter Braun, and that has seemingly led Demi to become close with the model.

“Hailey, for those of you that don’t know, I like to joke around with Scooter that she’s my little guardian angel,” the 27-year-old divulged to Hailey’s husband, 26, on March 6. “Any time I’m having a bad night, she just appears and makes it better. She’s that type of girl.” The Drop the Mic host’s A-list pals frequently rave over what a sweetheart the 23-year-old is, so Demi’s story comes as no surprise.

The “Anyone” artist has previously talked about how large Hollywood events can be triggering for her and recounted one specific night where Hailey swooped in to support her. “At the Met Gala, I had a horrible experience, and then, she waited at the top of the stairs with me for 45 minutes. It was just the sweetest thing,” the “Daddy Issues” singer recalled. “And then, she was at church, and you guys were both there for me and it was beautiful.”

The blonde beauty has been steadfast by Justin’s side since they got married in September 2018, but it looks like she’s also been there for their close friends, too. The “Yummy” singer has been over-the-moon about his blossoming relationship. He joked that they had an “arranged marriage” long before they even started dating.



“We met in the early mornings of a Today Show taping,” Justin explained to Demi during their chat. “We, um, I’m pretty sure she didn’t want to be there … her dad dragged her out of bed in the morning.”

The pop star noted that he’s “pretty sure” Hailey’s parents “set this whole thing up” so his daughter could meet him. “She was raised Christian,” he continued. “And, she’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna, you know, introduce you Justin and his mom, you know, they have similar values and believe the same thing. We think you guys would be good friends.’”

It turned out, the pair became much more than that. Keep being the cutest, you two!