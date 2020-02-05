Get To Know Your Dew Tour 2020 Competitors — From Their Pump-Up Song to Celebrity Crush

Hitting the slopes! The Winter Dew Tour by Mountain Dew is bringing together some of the best skiers and snowboarders around the world to compete in Copper Mountain, Colorado, from February 6 through 9. Life & Style spoke with some of the competitors, including Aaron Blunck, Arielle Gold, Chase Josey, Jake Pates, Kyle Mack, Toby Miller, Hailey Langland and Nik Baden, about everything from their pump-up song to celebrity crushes.

The A-listers that the athletes have their eye on include a lot of the usual suspects — Scarlett Johansson, Cole Sprouse and Jennifer Aniston. However, the songs that they listen to while they compete should be added to your Spotify playlist ASAP. Some of the tracks that get them in the right headspace are “Guts Over Fear” by Eminem, “Goosebumps” by Travis Scott and “Best Rapper Alive” by Lil Wayne. To do some of the stunts that they perform, it’s no doubt that they need something to get their adrenaline pumping.

The talented athletes will be competing in many events like the “individual modified superpipe, slopestyle, para snowboard and Streetstyle competitions, Dew Tour’s signature Team Challenge competition, industry award shows, live music and a calendar of fan-based activities,” according to the festival.

This year, the Dew Tour has expanded to include more events for women. Female participants can now show their skills in snowboard Team Challenge events and the Women’s Pro Ski and Snowboard Streetstyle competitions.

“Women are no strangers to the Dew Tour as an integral part of the foundation that make up our event’s heart and soul since the event’s inception,” Courtney Gresik, Vice President and General Manager of Dew Tour, explained. “We are immensely proud to elevate our event to the next level this year with the addition of four new disciplines for these extremely talented women and have no doubt that they will put on an exciting show for the fans as they have always done.”

Don’t fret if you’re not in Colorado for the festival. The entirety of the four-day event will be live-streamed on DewTour.com, Facebook Live and YouTube. NBC will also showcase a 90-minute Women of Dew Tour show on February 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

We can’t wait to see the energy these athletes bring!