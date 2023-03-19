Did Liam Payne Ever Get Plastic Surgery? See Photos of His Transformation: Jaw, Face, More

From One Direction to solo artistry, Liam Payne has grown up before our eyes throughout the 2010s. And die-hard fans have followed his music career over the years. However, the spotlight can sometimes bring unwanted attention, and some people are wondering whether the “Night Changes” singer got plastic surgery after seeing changes to his jaw and overall face.

In March 2023, the U.K. native attended his longtime pal and former bandmate Louis Tomlinson’s All of Those Voices documentary premiere in London. Upon noticing pictures from the event, fans pointed out that Liam’s jawline and cheekbones looked more angular and speculated whether he went under the knife.

“Rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, chin implant, jaw shave, brow bone reduction, buccal fat removal, botox and eye lift,” one fan alleged via Twitter at the time, whereas a second chimed in, “Jaw and chin implants, lip lift.”

Aside from plastic surgery speculation, dedicated fans expressed their concern over Liam’s new facial features.

“Liam looks really smart, but so thin. His face is gaunt,” one fan tweeted at the time.

The “Strip That Down” artist has not publicly addressed the rumors alleging that he underwent cosmetic alterations. However, he has been vocal about where his friendship with his former One Direction members — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis — stands today.

Liam congratulated Harry for winning multiple Grammy Awards in February 2023, writing via Instagram that the “Sign of the Times” crooner deserved “every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy [he] earned.”

One month later, Liam shared a lengthy and heartfelt message via Instagram in response to Louis’ documentary release.

“I’m so sorry I was so out of my mind, and I didn’t do better for you,” he wrote in March 2023. “I feel ashamed in those moments to not be as good of a friend as you have been to me. At least I have time now, and I’m me again, so [I] will try and make amends. … I’m so thankful to have you in my life, mate. I feel so lucky, and I know you know this, but you were part of a small group of people that literally saved my life. You dragged me out of something so dark. I’ve never shared it, but your approach is something I admire and aspire to so I can one day do the same.”

Since Liam is seemingly in a positive position with the One Direction alumni, his fans continue to support him in his endeavors.

Scroll down to see photos of how much Liam has changed over the years.