Did Natasha Lyonne Get Plastic Surgery? Actress Then, Now

Did Natasha Lyonne Get Plastic Surgery? See the ‘Russian Doll’ Actress’s Transformation Photos!

Beyond her roles in popular television shows, Natasha Lyonne is known for her signature looks and lively, untamed red hair.

After growing up in the spotlight, the Russian Doll actress sparked plastic surgery speculation, all of which she has yet to publicly address. That being said, Natasha has admitted to sticking to the skincare routine she had in her adolescent days to upkeep her good looks.

“Younger me was always very lucky in the skin department–looking back, I try to figure out what I did, but all I know is I chain smoked, and I picked at my skin,” she said in a 2017 interview. “[Now] Usually I’ll do some sort of light exfoliating scrub, a nice milky face wash and when I get out, I do the whole thing–toner, serum, moisturizer, sun block. I don’t f–k around.”

Natasha Lyonne's Weight Loss Transformation
 Natasha Lyonne's Weight Loss Transformation Is Inspiring: See Photos

Keep scrolling to see Natasha’s transformation photos.

