Heather Gay owns med spas – of course she’s going to test out the products! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has openly praised injectables like Botox and filler because it’s the best option “for someone that’s lazy and avoids self-care.”

“I’m not opposed to any injectables but the truth is, it hurts and I try to avoid pain in every area of my life, even if it’s going to make me look better,” the Beauty Lab + Laser owner told Page Six in 2022, though she’s never addressed getting plastic surgery. “I get every damn thing that comes across the menu and I get it all for free because I’m the owner.”

