Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill’s two-month marriage to wife Keeta Vaccaro has caused confusion among fans after he seeminly filed for divorce but later claimed they’re still together. Fans want to know what is going on with the couple.

Did Tyreek Hill File for Divorce From Wife Keeta Vaccaro?

Court records viewed by Life & Style confirm Tyreek filed for divorce from Keeta on January 22, 2024, in Broward County, Florida, where the pair live.

Despite the court filing, the wide receiver insisted he and Keeta are still together. After the South Florida Sun Sentinel‘s Dolphins reporting team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Tyreek’s divorce on January 23, the Georgia native reshared it on his account, writing, “Boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air!!! We are happily married and gone stay that way.”

When Did Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro Get Married?

When he was still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek proposed to Keeta during a Fourth of July party at their home in 2021.

The pair married on November 8, 2023, in Travis County, Texas, while Tyreek was on a bye week during the Dolphins’ season. He later told reporters it was “perfect timing” after being together for so long.

“I was spending a lot of time with my kids, spending a lot of time with her, and the conversation just came up,” he said. “I was like, ‘Babe, we’ve been engaged so long, are you ready to tie the knot?'”

The couple discussed their small wedding and big future plans together during the first episode of Max’s Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins, which dropped on November 21, 2023.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro Were Last Seen in January 2024

“The Cheetah” — as he’s known for his incredible on-field speed — had Keeta sit in the front row at his sub-zero playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 13. During an episode of Hard Knocks, Tyreek mentioned he wanted his wife there behind his bench so they could experience the cold temperatures together.

After he caught a touchdown pass, the player ran over to the side and handed Keeta his game ball live during the telecast.

On January 24, Keeta shared several Instagram Stories showing the couple attending an exercise studio together, one day after news of his divorce filing.

Courtesy of Keeta Hill/Instagram

How Many Children Does Tyreek Hill Have?

Tyreek has six children with four different mothers, despite not having kids with Keeta yet.

He shares three children with ex-fiancée Crystal Espinal. The pair started dating while students at Oklahoma State University, where Tyreek played during his college career. Son Zev arrived in July 2015, followed by twins Nakeem and Nyla in 2019, the same year Tyreek and Crystal split.

In 2023, the Super Bowl champ welcomed three more children. Brittany Lackner gave birth to Soul Corazon Hill in February, with a prenatal paternity test proving with greater than 99.9 percent probability that Tyreek was the baby’s father.

Camille Valmon gave birth to Tyreek D’Shaun Hill Jr. on March 12, later telling The Daily Mail, “He is a great father not only to our son but to all of his children.”

Kimberly Baker delivered daughter Trae Love Hill that May, with a DNA test proving Tyreek was the baby’s father.