Does Lady Gaga want to have little monsters of her own? The answer is yes! The 34-year-old recently got candid about starting a family someday.

“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” the pop star told InStyle in an interview published on Wednesday, April 8. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!'”

In addition, the “Bad Romance” singer has many goals in her personal life that include her growing even more artistically. “More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation [a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and supporting mental health and wellness]. I want to do way more philanthropy,” she told the outlet. “I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I’ll be doing it with the people I love.” We stan a driven queen!

Speaking of love, Gaga is currently dating Michael Polansky, who she seems totally smitten about. That’s why it doesn’t come as a surprise that “marriage” is also something on her list.

These days, the blonde beauty seems to be thriving more than ever, and her beau may have something to do with that. “Gaga is telling everyone that he’s a keeper,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style in February. “She doesn’t want to jinx anything, but she thinks she’s found her Mr. Right.”

The couple was first spotted packing on the PDA on New Year’s Eve. A month later, she began posting him on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their sweet relationship. “Gaga likes that he makes her feel sexy, but also safe and secure, like he’ll protect her from anything,” the insider added. “That’s new. He adores Gaga and keeps her balanced.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these two!